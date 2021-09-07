Farmington man dies in motorcycle accident

A Farmington man died in a motorcyce accident on US 67 Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after 8 p.m. Mark W. Higginbotham, 54, of Farmington, died when the motorcycle he was operating traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting him.

The vehicle then collided with the median cable barrier. Higginbotham was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in St. Francois County on US 67 south of Highway 8. St. Francois County Coroner Jason Coplin pronounced Higginbotham deceased at the scene.

On Sunday, the patrol reports a 13-year-old male from Cedar Hill, died when the driver of the vehicle in which he was a passenger lost control.

MSHP states the vehicle began sliding, traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, continued to travel northbound off the roadway, and struck a second tree. The juvenile male was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Jefferson County on Engledow Road south of Blackwell Road.

Valle Ambulance District personnel pronounced the juvenile deceased at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries; he was not wearing a seat belt. A 13-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries; he was not wearing a seat belt. A third juvenile passenger, age 16, sustained serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

