Farmington man injured in accident on US 67

  • Updated
WEB ONLY Area injured in Friday morning accident on US 67

A Farmington man sustains serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident on US 67 Friday morning.

 File

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on US 67 on Friday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 26-year-old Stephen Lachler of Farmington was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 southbound on US 67 Friday morning.

The report states that at 10:32 a.m., the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, where it collided with a boulder south of Parkway Drive.

Lachler reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted by an Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

The MSHP reports that the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as totaled.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

