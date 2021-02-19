 Skip to main content
Farmington man injured in accident on US 67
MSHP

A Farmington man was moderately injured in an accident on US 67 on Thursday evening, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 5:18 p.m., a 2003 Ford Escape driven by Joshua L. Gray, 40, of Farmington, was traveling northbound on US 67 and a 2021 GMC 1500 driven by Elvin R. Darden, 74, of Fredericktown, was traveling southbound. The Escape turned left to travel on Route DD when it failed to yield to the GMC 1500.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. Gray was transported to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. Darden was not injured.

Damage to the Escape was listed as total and to the GMC 1500 as extensive.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

