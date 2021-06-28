Farmington man injured in crash Sunday

A Farmington man was seriously injured in a crash on Route F Sunday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Ste. Genevieve County. Christopher M. Smith, 26, of Farmington, was traveling westbound on Route F west of Route AA in a 1997 GMC Sierra when he failed to make a curve to the left, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The report states Smith was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center Farmington for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
