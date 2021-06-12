Farmington man injured in Friday morning crash

An area man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route OO in Farmington on Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Donald Thurmond, 83, of Farmington, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck heading south on Route OO from Farmington Friday morning.

The report states that, at 7:40 a.m., Thurmond tried to turn left into a private drive and struck the side of a northbound 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck, driven by Dillon Hamm, 27, also of Farmington. The accident reportedly happened in the area of Route OO south of Williams Road.

The MSHP reports Thurmond, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was moderately injured in the crash and transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Hamm was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain injury. Damage to both vehicles was listed as "moderate."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

