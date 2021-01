A Farmington man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday night in Iron County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At about 8:50 p.m., Brandon Eads, 29, was driving a 2002 Ford F250 eastbound on Route E, three miles south of Arcadia, when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Eads, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob.

The report listed damage to the vehicle as total.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0