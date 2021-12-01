Farmington man injured in Tuesday accident

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northern St. Francois County on Tuesday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 83-year-old Lavon Mcclellan of Farmington was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck northbound on US 67 on Tuesday.

The report states that at 5:20 p.m., the man’s truck traveled off the right road edge, struck a road sign and then a guard rail. The truck reportedly returned to the roadway and traveled off the left road edge of US 67 north of Route DD.

Mcclellan reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance District. The MSHP reports that the man was wearing a seat belt during the crash, and moderate damage to the truck was reported.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.