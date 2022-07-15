Farmington man killed in crash

A Farmington man died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:30 p.m. a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Danny McLaughlin, 72, of House Springs, was turning from eastbound Highway 30 onto West Watson Road and pulled into the path of northbound 2012 Harley Davidson Iron 883 operated by Timothy Minard, 39, of Farmington.

The report states Minard was taken to Mercy Hospital South and was pronounced dead at 2:54 p.m.

Two Cadet residents were injured in a separate crash at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Rock Hill Road north of Pat Daly Road in Washington County.

According to the patrol report, Kenneth Evans, 38, of Cadet, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer south. The report states he was traveling too fast and failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck two trees.

Evans received moderate injuries while his passenger, Kathy Overton, 51, of Cadet, received minor injuries. They were both taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The report shows neither were wearing a safety device. Evans was cited for DWI.