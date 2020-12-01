Farmington residents injured in Wash Co. crash

Two Farmington residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Scotty Allen, 27, was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck eastbound on Highway 8 in Washington County just before noon Monday with passenger Emily Winston, 25.

The report states that Allen became inattentive while driving, causing the truck to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a driveway at 11:29 a.m. After hitting the driveway, the truck became airborne and then struck a tree west of Franklin Sub Road, just outside Potosi.

According to the report, Allen sustained minor injuries in the crash while his passenger, Winston, was moderately injured. Both Allen and Winston were taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The report states that neither Allen nor Winston were wearing seat belts, and damage to the truck was listed as "extensive."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

