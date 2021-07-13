Farmington woman injured in accident on US 67 Saturday

A Farmington woman was seriously injured in an accident on US 67 on Saturday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 3:34 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Armada driven by Miranda K. Pickert, 25, of Farmington, was traveling northbound on US 67 at Route JJ. A 2021 Chevrolet Blazer was being driven by Sandra M. Flowers, 61, of Arnold, southbound on US 67.

The reports said the Nissan was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions, resulting in the vehicle traveling off the roadway, crossing the median, overturning, and ejecting the driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The Chevrolet was struck by a sign that the Nissan hit.

Pickert was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Flowers, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to the Nissan was listed as total and to the Chevrolet as minor.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

