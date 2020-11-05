Farmington woman injured in accident

Keri M. Smith, 31, was driving a 2016 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe westbound on Highway 32, a quarter of a mile east of Oak Ridge Trial, when, the report states, she was going too fast for the conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a rock embankment, overturned, and became engulfed in fire.