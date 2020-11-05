 Skip to main content
Farmington woman injured in accident
Farmington woman injured in accident

MSHP
File

A Farmington woman was moderately injured in an accident shortly after midnight on Thursday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Keri M. Smith, 31, was driving a 2016 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe westbound on Highway 32, a quarter of a mile east of Oak Ridge Trial, when, the report states, she was going too fast for the conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a rock embankment, overturned, and became engulfed in fire.

Smith, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The damage to the car was listed as total.

