A Farmington woman was injured in a crash on Route T in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sheila Serini-Morgan, 49, was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy eastbound when it traveled off the roadway, and struck a fence and a tree.

She was taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

