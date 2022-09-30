Farmington woman injured in Jeff Co. accident

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 12:35 p.m. on northbound US 67 at Victoria Road. A 2017 Buick Encore driven by Cheryl Weir, 63, of Farmington, was in the right lane when Weir made an improper lane change into the path of a 2015 Volvo VNL driven by Derrick Robinson, 27, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The front of the 2015 Volvo VNL struck the rear of the Encore, which caused the car to travel to the left and strike a 2022 Kia Telluride driven by Jeffery McCarty, 62, of Festus. The Encore continued on and struck the median.