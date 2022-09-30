 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington woman injured in Jeff Co. accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Accident
File

A Farmington woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 12:35 p.m. on northbound US 67 at Victoria Road. A 2017 Buick Encore driven by Cheryl Weir, 63, of Farmington, was in the right lane when Weir made an improper lane change into the path of a 2015 Volvo VNL driven by Derrick Robinson, 27, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The front of the 2015 Volvo VNL struck the rear of the Encore, which caused the car to travel to the left and strike a 2022 Kia Telluride driven by Jeffery McCarty, 62, of Festus. The Encore continued on and struck the median.

Weir received minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District. All three drivers wearing a seat belt, according to MSHP.

The Encore received extensive damage, and was towed by Crosby Towing. Both the Volvo and Kia received minor damage, and were driven from the scene.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

