Farmington woman injured in Monday collision on Highway 221

An area woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 221 in St. Francois County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 56-year-old Cynthia Ellis of Farmington was driving a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on Highway 221 Monday night. Also heading northbound, behind Ellis’ truck, was 32-year-old James D. Reed of Des Arc in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The MSHP reports that at 8:50 p.m., Reed attempted to pass Ellis’ truck in the area of Highway 221 and King School Road. The accident reportedly occurred when Ellis turned left and struck Reed’s car.

Ellis reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the collision and was transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by St. Francois County Ambulance. The report indicates Reed was uninjured in the accident.

The MSHP reports that neither driver involved in the crash wore a seat belt during the collision. Damage to Ellis’ truck was listed in the report as total, while damage to Reed’s car was listed as extensive.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

