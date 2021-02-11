Farmington woman injured in Washington County accident

A Farmington woman was moderately injured in an two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

According the report, about 2 p.m., Martha L. Hall, 68, of Farmington, driving a 2015 Nissan Versa, and Sheena D. Benson, 26, of Mineral Point, driving a 2002 Ford Ranger, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 8. Benson slowed down to turn left at Whippet Road when Hall, who thought Benson was turning right, tried to overtake her. Benson turned left and the side of her Ranger hit the front of Hall's Versa.

Hall, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was transported by the Washington County Ambulance District to the Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Benson, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as moderate.

