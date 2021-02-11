 Skip to main content
Farmington woman injured in Washington County accident
MSHP
A Farmington woman was moderately injured in an two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

According the report, about 2 p.m., Martha L. Hall, 68, of Farmington, driving a 2015 Nissan Versa, and Sheena D. Benson, 26, of Mineral Point, driving a 2002 Ford Ranger, were both traveling eastbound on Highway 8. Benson slowed down to turn left at Whippet Road when Hall, who thought Benson was turning right, tried to overtake her. Benson turned left and the side of her Ranger hit the front of Hall's Versa.

Hall, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was transported by the Washington County Ambulance District to the Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Benson, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as moderate.

According to a separate MSHP report, an Alabama woman was moderately injured an accident on Wednesday evening in Ste. Genevieve County.

A 2012 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Clarine D. Daniels, 42, of Fosteps, Alabama, was traveling northbound on I-55 at the 153 mile marker at 4:35 p.m. when it started to slide off the ice-covered roadway and struck the back left corner of a 2013 Freightliner, driven by Emmanuel C. Gerord, 30, of Indianola, Mississippi.

Daniels was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. Gerord was not injured.

Damage to the Lincoln was listed as extensive and damage to the Freightliner was moderate.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

