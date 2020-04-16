You are the owner of this article.
Farmington woman seriously injured in crash
An area woman is injured following a car wreck in Iron County. 

A Farmington woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Iron County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 42-year-old Michelle Herren was driving a 2007 Ford Focus southbound on Highway 49 Wednesday when the car traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment at 4:03 p.m.

The report states that the crash occurred approximately 2.5 miles north of Annapolis.

Herren sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by air to Mercy South Medical Center in St Louis.

According to the crash report, the woman was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

