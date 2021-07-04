Fatal accident occurs at US 67, Y Highway

The holiday weekend was marred by a fatal accident in St. Francois County Saturday evening, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports.

At 11:40 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Route Y, Anthony H. Smith, 21, of Park Hills was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt west on Route Y and failed to yield to northbound traffic. MSHP reports he struck the side of a second vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Zulfo Ratkusic, 44, of St. Louis. Ratkusic’s vehicle went airborne and crossed into the southbound lanes, according to the MSHP report.

In the first vehicle, Smith and a passenger, Thomas L. Perry, 20, of Cadet were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center - Farmington with moderate injuries.

In the second vehicle, all of the occupants were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre. The driver suffered moderate injuries, and a passenger, Anela Ratkusic, 42, was later pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center, according to MSHP. Other passengers suffered minor injuries, including Aisa Ratkusic, 66, and two juveniles, 8 and 14. All were residents of St. Louis.

According to the report, Anela Ratkusic and the occupants of the first vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.