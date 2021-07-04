Fatal accident occurs at US 67, Y Highway

The holiday weekend was marred by a fatal accident in St. Francois County Saturday evening, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports.
At 11:40 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Route Y, Anthony H. Smith, 21, of Park Hills was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt west on Route Y and failed to yield to northbound traffic. MSHP reports he struck the side of a second vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Zulfo Ratkusic, 44, of St. Louis. Ratkusic’s vehicle went airborne and crossed into the southbound lanes, according to the MSHP report.
In the first vehicle, Smith and a passenger, Thomas L. Perry, 20, of Cadet were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center - Farmington with moderate injuries.
In the second vehicle, all of the occupants were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre. The driver suffered moderate injuries, and a passenger, Anela Ratkusic, 42, was later pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center, according to MSHP. Other passengers suffered minor injuries, including Aisa Ratkusic, 66, and two juveniles, 8 and 14. All were residents of St. Louis.
According to the report, Anela Ratkusic and the occupants of the first vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
In an earlier accident, at 5:06 p.m. Saturday in Washington County, Mark A. Guenther, 60, of Cadet was traveling east on Cannon Mines Road west of Bellfontaine Road on a 2008 Titan Imports Scooter when he failed to make a curve and overturned, according to MSHP.
Guenther was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance with serious injuries.
At 6 p.m. Friday in Washington County, Alivia J. Cook, 20, of Farmington was traveling south on Hwy. 21 at Route C in a 2007 Ford Edge when she swerved to avoid an unknown Ford Mustang that failed to yield the right of way and entered the road in her pathway. Cook traveled off the left side of the road, overturning twice and striking a fence, the MSHP reported.
Cook was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. The report states Cook was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com