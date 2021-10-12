Festus man seriously injured in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

A Festus man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Route C in Ste. Genevieve County early Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states at 1:15 a.m., a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Sheena R. Bouse, 38, of Bonne Terre, was stopped in the roadway of westbound Route C, just west of Route 32. Donald J. Miller, 36, of Festus, was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson westbound on Route C when the front of his motorcycle struck the rear of Bouse's vehicle.

Miller, who reportedly wasn't wearing a helmet, was ejected. He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by Life Net helicopter with serious injuries.

Bouse, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as extensive.

The highway patrol also responded to an accident with moderate injuries in Washington County Monday afternoon.

According to MSHP, at 1:28 p.m., William J. Meyer, 57, of Irondale, was traveling eastbound on Route M west of Mounts Road when his 2003 Toyota Camry went off the right edge of the road, struck the ground, then struck two trees before stopping.

Meyer was transported to Parkland Health Center by Washington County Ambulance for treatment.

