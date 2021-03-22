 Skip to main content
Festus man seriously injured in Ste. Gen County accident
A Festus man was seriously injured in an accident early Monday on Route DD in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 3 a.m., Irvin T. Robertson, 27, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Route DD near Oak Drive when he crossed the center line and traveled off the east side of the roadway before striking a tree.

Robertson, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac Medical Service to Mercy Hospital South.

The damage to the car was listed as totaled. 

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

