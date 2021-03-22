Festus teen killed in accident on I-55 in Ste. Gen County

A Festus teen was killed in an accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County on Friday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
At 6:43 p.m., McKenna M. Templeton, 18, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape southbound on I-55 at the 146.4 mile marker when she attempted to execute a lane change to the left. The front right side of the Escape hit the left rear of the towed unit of a 2006 Freightliner Conventional driven by Lewis A. Riddick III, 55, of Perryville. The Escape began to overturn, ejecting Templeton, and then struck a guardrail.
Templeton, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:25 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler and was taken to Basler Funeral Home by the coroner.
Riddick, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
The damage to the Escape was listed as total and the damage to the Freightliner as minor.
According to a separate MSHP report, a Caledonia man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon in Washington County.
Michael P. Civey, 52, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Highway 21 at Alexander Street at 12:20 p.m when the Tahoe crossed the center of the road into the southbound lane causing the front to hit a rock wall.
Civey, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was transported by the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Passenger Traves R. Kathcart, 38, of Cadet, who reportedly also wasn't wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.
Civey was charged with a DWI, according to the MSHP.
Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
