Festus teen killed in accident on I-55 in Ste. Gen County

A Festus teen was killed in an accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County on Friday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 6:43 p.m., McKenna M. Templeton, 18, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape southbound on I-55 at the 146.4 mile marker when she attempted to execute a lane change to the left. The front right side of the Escape hit the left rear of the towed unit of a 2006 Freightliner Conventional driven by Lewis A. Riddick III, 55, of Perryville. The Escape began to overturn, ejecting Templeton, and then struck a guardrail.

Templeton, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:25 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler and was taken to Basler Funeral Home by the coroner.

Riddick, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The damage to the Escape was listed as total and the damage to the Freightliner as minor.

