5 kids in single-car accident

Five minors were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

 Submitted photo

A 15-year-old girl was at the wheel when four teenagers and one child were injured in a Wednesday afternoon accident on Route CC at Cole Road in St. Francois County. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C report, the 2018 Ford Escape was totaled after Mayola A. Melton, 15, of Potosi, was driving too fast for conditions on westbound Highway CC, drove off the right side and caused the SUV to overturn.

Riley N. Zielinski, 16, of Mineral Point, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South. Thirteen-year-old Matthew A. Zielinski, also of Mineral Point, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver, as well as 14-year-old Ty R. Colyott of Mineral Point and 5-year-old Ruby Vanbuskirk from Bonne Terre sustained minor injuries and were taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The report states none of the SUV's occupants were wearing seat belts.

