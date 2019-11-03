{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

Three Poplar Bluff residents were seriously injured in a crash at U.S. 67 and Old Orchard Road in Bonne Terre early Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 3:25 a.m. a 2010 Toyota Matrix driven by 20-year-old Jordion Bell was travelling south on U.S. 67 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a sign and became airborne, striking the ground and overturning. 

The driver and one of the occupants were ejected.

Jordion Bell and Hailey Troutt, 18, were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac. Desean Bell, 22, was taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. 

The report states no one was wearing a seat belt. 

Three individuals were injured in a crash on Route WW near Saline Creek Road in Ste. Genevieve County on Saturday afternoon.

According to patrol reports, Harold Bloodworth, 59, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee north on Route WW when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the side of the road. He returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2010 Nissan Armada driven by Eric Schaper, 48, of Farmington.

According to reports, Bloodworth received serious injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license. 

Eric Schaper received moderate injuries and his passenger, Amy Schaper, 43, of Farmington, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments