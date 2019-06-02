Several individuals received injuries in three separate weekend crashes.
Three were moderately injured in an accident in Madison County Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Micheal Henry, 45, of Farmington, was traveling northbound on Route OO four miles north of Junction City when he attempted to pass another vehicle and failed to see a vehicle coming southbound driven by Scott Swan, 23, of Farmington.
The vehicles both attempted to avoid collision but ended up colliding on the road easement.
Swan sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Madison Medical Center by ambulance. Swan’s passenger, Carrie Fipp, 35, of Park Hills was also moderately injured and transported to Madison Medical Center by ambulance. Swan’s second passenger, Madison Waller, 14, of Park Hills also received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
The report states that none of the individuals in Swan’s vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, an Irondale man was seriously injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac.
According to the patrol report, Taylor Laird, 27, of Irondale was driving along John Emling Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree. Laird was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
In another Saturday morning crash, a Richwoods man received moderate injuries when his vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned.
According to the report, Joseph Butler, 70, of Richwoods, was transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South. The report states that Butler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
