Five injured in Sunday crash

Five individuals were injured in a crash in St. Francois County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Sunday at 1:07 p.m., the first vehicle, a 2019 Ford Escape driven eastbound on O’Bannon Road by a 17-year-old juvenile from Mineral Point failed to yield to the second vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Journey driven southbound on Route D by Vicky S. Jennings, 62, of Farmington.

The report states the front of Jennings’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of the juvenile’s vehicle and both vehicles traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The juvenile driver of the first vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

Jennings suffered moderate injuries and a passenger, Sheena L. Jennings, 25, of Farmington suffered moderate injuries. Other passengers, Ruben D. Prunty, 61, of Dexter, suffered moderate injuries and a juvenile, 14, of Farmington, suffered minor injuries. All occupants of the second vehicle were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center Farmington for treatment.