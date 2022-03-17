Five injured in three separate accidents

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 8 in Washington County Thursday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 21-year-old Thomas Perry, of Cadet, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo westbound on Highway 8 early Thursday morning.

The report states that at 3:06 p.m., Perry’s car traveled off the left side of the roadway near Mounds Road, struck the ground, went airborne, hit the ground again, then overturned, ejecting the man.

Perry reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The report states the man was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to his vehicle was listed as extensive.

A separate accident involving three vehicles occurred Wednesday night on US 67 in St. Francois County.

The MSHP crash report states that a 16-year-old male from Bonne Terre was driving a 2018 Pontiac G6 northbound on US 67 at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday when the teen began to brake to avoid another vehicle.

The report states that Brandy Sharer, 24, of Desloge, was also driving a 2021 Ford Focus northbound on US 67 and was unable to stop in time, causing the front of her car to strike the rear of the teen’s Pontiac south of Desloge Drive.

The front of a 2021 Western Star 5700 semi-truck, driven by 34-year-old Joshua Eis of Bonne Terre, then reportedly struck the rear of Sharer’s car.

The MSHP states that the Sharer and her passenger, 24-year-old Joseph Iahn of Bonne Terre, sustained moderate injuries in the collision. Both Sharer and Iahn were reportedly taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. The report states they were both wearing seat belts, and the damage to Sharer’s vehicle was listed as total.

The teen reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment. The report states that the teen was wearing a seat belt, and damage to his car was listed as minor.

Eis, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was uninjured and damage to his truck was listed as minor, according to the report.

Another area resident was injured in a motorcycle accident earlier on Wednesday in Iron County.

The MSHP crash report states that 57-year-old Kenneth Brown, of Ironton, was driving a 1983 Harley Davidson Classic northbound on Highway 21 Wednesday afternoon.

The report states that the crash occurred at 4:01 p.m., three miles south of Arcadia, when Brown failed to negotiate a curve causing his motorcycle to travel off the left side of the roadway and overturn, ejecting the man.

Brown reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted by an Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

The MSHP reports that Brown was not wearing a safety device, and damage to his motorcycle was listed as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

