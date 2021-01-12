Five vehicles damaged in crash in Fredericktown Thursday

A multi-vehicle accident on West Main Street in Fredericktown resulted in two people injured, five vehicles damaged and a broken telephone pole on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fredericktown Police Department accident report, Bryan Stanton, 23, of Marquand, was traveling east on West Main Street in a 2009 Kia Sedona when he rear-ended a 2013 Kia Soul being driven by Ronald Delarber, 76, of Fredericktown.

The report said Delarber continued east on West Main Street and Stanton's vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway rear-ending a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was parked and unoccupied on the south shoulder in front of 205 W. Main St.

"The Grand Cherokee came out of gear and rolled into the roadway," the report said. "The Grand Cherokee was then rear-ended and pushed forward by Stanton. The unoccupied Grand Cherokee then rear-ended Delarber."

According to the report, Stanton's Sedona pushed the Grand Cherokee and the Soul through the intersection of West Main Street and Park Drive. Delarber's vehicle struck the curb on the south side of the shoulder of West Main Street with its front left tire and his vehicle turned to the left toward the roadway.