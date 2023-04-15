The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports one man is dead after an accident early Thursday morning in Washington County. Two other accidents on Wednesday added to area motorists' injuries, according to the MSHP.

At 6:49 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 8 east of North Oak Road in Washington County, a 2020 Honda CBR 250 driven by 44-year-old Farmington resident Nathan M. Waibl, a lieutenant with the Department of Corrections, was stopped in traffic on the highway when a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Sara E. Wilkinson of Mineral Point failed to observe stopped traffic according to the MSHP. The report stated the front of Wilkinson’s SUV collided with the rear of the Honda, causing Waibl to be ejected.

Waibl, who was using a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8 a.m. He was transported to the Washington County Morgue in Potosi. Wilkinson, who the patrol said was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by Washington County EMS to Potosi Memorial Hospital.

Both the SUV and the Honda CBR sustained extensive damage according to the report, and were towed by Elliott Motors in Potosi.

According to the MSHP, in a Wednesday afternoon accident a 2023 Kawasaki 450X driven by Joseph E. Davidson, 36, of Farmington was driving southbound in the riding area of St. Joe State Park when Davidson reportedly lost control of the dirt bike in the mud, which caused the vehicle to overturn and eject Davidson.

Davidson, who the MSHP said was using a safety device, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The dirt bike received minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Another accident in Washington County, occurred 8 a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 21 north of Tin Can Road, involved a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with a towed vehicle, driven by Terry G. Perry, 46, of Cadet traveling north when the vehicle steered into the left southbound lane to avoid traffic that was stopped for a prior crash, causing the front left of the vehicle to strike the front left of a 2021 GMC 1500 driven by Boss resident Kasey M. Johnston, 42. According to the MSHP, the GMC traveled off the right road edge and struck two trees before stopping; while the Chevrolet S-10 rotated clockwise and the towed vehicle struck the front of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by Coleman E. Eye, 20, of Potosi.

Perry, who the MSHP said was not wearing a seat belt, received serious injuries and was transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Johnston, who was reported to be wearing a seat belt, received moderate injuries and was taken to the Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District.

Both the Chevrolet S-10 and the GMC 1500 are considered totaled by the MSHP, and were towed by Elliot’s’s Towing. The Volkswagen sustained extensive damage and was also towed by Elliot’s Towing.