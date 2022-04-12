Four hurt in UTV accident in Washington Co.

Four individuals were injured in a side-by-side accident in Washington County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4:10 p.m. Katie Halbert, 29, of Caledonia, was driving a 2013 Polaris Ranger on Lovers Lane at Drury Road. She failed to negotiate a curve and the UTV overturned and traveled off the left side of the road.

Halbert and Rachelle Mell, 24, of Farmington, received minor injuries and were taken to Parkland Health Center by private conveyance. Ashley Litton, 35, of Potosi, received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Survival Flight. A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The report states Halbert was cited for DWI.

