Four injured in accidents on Wednesday

Herbst, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The report lists damage to the car as "total" and truck as "moderate."

In a separate accident early Wednesday morning, a Cadet man was seriously injured on Highway 47 in Washington County.

According to the MSHP report, Donald J. Eckoff, 19, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina southbound on Highway 47 at Jackpot Road at 1:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and over-corrected. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Eckoff was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance. The report says he was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle damage was listed as "total."

As on early Wednesday morning, an Ironton 15 year old was moderately injured in an accident on Highway 32 in Iron County, a MSHP report said.

At 3:30 a.m., 2013 Honda Civic was being driven by the juvenile eastbound on Highway 32, one mile east of Banner Road, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees.

The juvenile, who was listed as wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.