Four injured in accidents on Wednesday

Several area residents were injured in accidents on Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A Farmington man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night in Washington County, a report said.
At 7:10 p.m., Thomas J. Rodger III, 29, was operating a 2001 Honda VT600CD northbound on Mounts Road at Iron Mountain Road when he lost control and the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was ejected.
Rodger, who reportedly was not wearing a safety device, was taken St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.
The report lists the motorcycle as having minor damage.
On Wednesday morning, a Farmington man was seriously injured in an accident on Route H in St. Francois County.
The MSHP report said a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Alex G. Hawkins, 83, of Farmington, was traveling northbound on Route H, a half of a mile south of Route AA, at 6:28 a.m. when it crossed into the southbound lane. Richard L. Herbst, 27, of Farmington was driving a 2002 Peterbilt Conventional southbound on Route H and attempted to avoid the car by braking and traveling off the right edge of the road. The front left of the car hit the front left of the truck.
Hawkins, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.
Herbst, who reportedly was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
The report lists damage to the car as "total" and truck as "moderate."
In a separate accident early Wednesday morning, a Cadet man was seriously injured on Highway 47 in Washington County.
According to the MSHP report, Donald J. Eckoff, 19, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina southbound on Highway 47 at Jackpot Road at 1:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and over-corrected. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Eckoff was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance. The report says he was wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle damage was listed as "total."
As on early Wednesday morning, an Ironton 15 year old was moderately injured in an accident on Highway 32 in Iron County, a MSHP report said.
At 3:30 a.m., 2013 Honda Civic was being driven by the juvenile eastbound on Highway 32, one mile east of Banner Road, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees.
The juvenile, who was listed as wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.
Damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."
On Tuesday afternoon in Ste. Genevieve County, a Charleston man was seriously injured in an accident where his car caught on fire on Interstate 55.
The highway patrol report said 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Jeremy A. Simpkins, 33, was traveling northbound on Interstate 55, south of mile marker 147, at 2:23 p.m. when it struck the rear of a 2016 Freightliner Conventional driven by Jason Weaver, 37, of St. Louis. After impact, the SUV caught on fire and traveled off the left side of the road.
Simpkins was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center. Weaver was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Simpkins was charged with driving while intoxicated.
The SUV sustained "total" damage and the truck "extensive" damage.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.