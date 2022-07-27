Four injured in accidents Tuesday

An Irondale teen was injured in a crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by a juvenile, 16, from Irondale, was travelling too fast for the conditions on Germania Road north of Highway 8. The juvenile lost control of the vehicle, which travelled off the right edge of the roadway and struck a fence.

The report states the juvenile was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries, and was taking to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The 2008 Pontiac G6 was reported as total by the report.

In an earlier accident during the day in Jefferson County on southbound US 67 at Long Road, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Margie Coleman, 50, of Park Hills, was traveling south in the left lane. A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Steven Sutten, 50, of De Soto, was at a stop sign on Long Road and accelerated into the intersection, failing to yield to the Cruze.

According to the MSHP, the front right of the Cruze struck the front left of Escape, and after the initial impact the Cruze began rotating counter clockwise. The Escape started rotating clockwise, and the left rear of the Escape impacted the right side of the Cruze.

Coleman’s vehicle travelled across the northbound lanes of US 67, traveled off the east side of the roadway, and the front of the Cruze impacted a dirt embankment, according to the report.

Both Coleman and Sutten were wearing safety devices, received moderate injuries, and were both transported by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

The report lists the damage to the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and 2014 Ford as total.

According to the report, a juvenile, 11, from Fredericktown received minor injuries when a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Amiee Richey, 34, of Fredericktown, traveled around a curve, slide off, and overturned on County Road 411 eight miles south of Fredericktown.

The report states that the juvenile was wearing a safety device, and was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

Damage to the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was listed as extensive.