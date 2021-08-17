Four injured in area crashes

A minor received moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Iron County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David E. Leverett, 20, of Annapolis, was traveling northbound on Highway 49 four miles north of Annapolis in a 1990 Nissan truck when he failed to make a left turn onto County Road 118 and the vehicle struck a ditch and a fence.

A juvenile passenger, 17, of Annapolis was flown by Survival Flight to Children’s Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries. The report states that the minor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Two serious injuries in a one vehicle accident occurred Sunday afternoon in St. Francois County, according to MSHP. At 12:45 p.m., Ricky L. Laughlin, 53, of Farmington, was traveling northbound on Highway 47 south of Stork Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Laughlin suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis and a passenger, Ellexis M. Lamew, 20, of Farmington, suffered serious injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. The report states that neither occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.