Four injured in area crashes

Three accidents involving area residents were reported Thursday night into Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the MSHP, at 6:42 p.m. Thursday, a 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Robin Grindel, 68, of Farmington and a 2011 Mazda CX9 driven by Cheryl Smith, 43, of Farmington, were involved in an accident on US Highway 67 at Hildebrecht Road. The report states the 2002 Jeep Liberty, heading west, struck the 2011 Mazda CX9, which was heading south.

Grindel, who received moderate injuries, was wearing a safety device and was transported to Parkland Health Center by a private conveyance. Smith was not wearing a safety device, received minor injuries, and was taken to the Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County EMS.

In Ste. Genevieve County, the MSHP reported an accident at 10:15 a.m. Friday involving a 2016 Ford F250 driven by Robert Arnold, 74, of Ste. Genevieve, which was travelling eastbound on Highway 32. The vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway. The report states the car traveled through a ditch, struck a culvert, and continued through the ditch before striking a concrete wall and overturning.

MSHP says Arnold was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District.

Another accident was reported Friday afternoon in Madison County.

According to the MSHP, at 1:51 p.m. Friday, a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Isaac Starkey, 22, of Fredericktown, was traveling northbound on Village Creek Road when Starkey traveled into the path of a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Bradley Crump, 20, of Fredericktown, and struck the Escape head on.

An occupant in the Escape, Mary Lee, 22, of Fredericktown, was not wearing a safety device and received minor injuries. Lee was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center.