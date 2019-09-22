{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to three area accidents with injuries on Friday.

At 10:40 a.m. on Highway 21 at Dart Road in Washington County, a northbound 2005 Mack C700 driven by Dwyte D. Robinson, 45, of Willow Springs, attempted a left turn and drove into the path of a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by Angelica M. Davis, 25, of De Soto.

Davis was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance with moderate injuries.

An Arkansas woman was injured in a crash in Madison County. 

At 3:28 p.m. Friday, a northbound 2005 Buick LaCrosse driven by Felicia M. Worley, 25, of Arkansas, lost control and struck a parked northbound 2011 Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 67 two miles south of Fredericktown in Madison County.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Worley was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center with moderate injuries and a passenger, Jordyn A. Tidwell, 20, of Doniphan, was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries.

A Viburnum man was injured in a crash near Viburnum. 

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, on Highway 49 two miles south of Viburnum, a southbound 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Raymond A. Dunn, 23, of Viburnum, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Dunn was taken by ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The report states he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments