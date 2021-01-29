Four injured in crash at Route O and Hillsboro Road Thursday night

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Thursday night at the intersection of Route O and Hillsboro Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report.

At about 9 p.m., a 1997 GMC Suburban 1500 was being driven by Daniel E. Bochantin, 32, or Springfield, northbound on Hillsboro Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Route O and traveled into the path of a westbound 2002 Jeep Cherokee driven by Gary McFarland, 57, of Park Hills. The front of the Jeep hit the right front side of the Suburban, causing it to overturn and eject the front seat passenger.

Desiaray L. Belle, 26, of Springfield, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

The other passenger in the Suburban, Loretta L. Taylor, 53, of Lansing, Minnesota, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District with serious injuries.

McFarland, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was also taken by ambulance to Parkland with serious injuries.

Bochantin, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt and was moderately injured, was taken by private vehicle to Parkland.

The damage to both vehicles was listed at totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

