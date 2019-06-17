{{featured_button_text}}
Four injured

Four are injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 67 and Route H.

 Wolf Creek Fire Department

Four individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 67 and Route H on Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 9 p.m. Friday, Anita Herbst, 88, of Farmington, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala when she attempted to cross southbound U.S. 67 at Route H and was struck by a southbound 2011 GMC Yukon driven by Jill Sutton, 41, of Fredericktown.

Herbst received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

Jill Sutton received moderate injuries while her passengers, Addison Shrum, 7, and Peyton Sutton, 8, received minor injuries. They were taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment. According to the report, everyone was wearing a seat belt except Jill Sutton. 

