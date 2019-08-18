The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple accidents over the weekend.
A Silva man was seriously injured Saturday at 11:45 a.m. in an accident on County Road 208 in Madison County 2.5 miles east of Fredericktown.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Danny L. Parson, 25, of Silva, was traveling westbound, and traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Parson was transported to St. John's Mercy St. Louis by helicopter where he was treated for serious injuries.
In a separate accident on Saturday in Jefferson County, two Bonne Terre residents were injured at about 5:05 p.m.
According to the patrol, a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Alexandra M. Davis, 24, of Bonne Terre, was driving northbound on Highway 21 south of the 184.4 marker and lost control, exiting the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock bluff.
Davis was transported by Rock Township Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where she was treated for moderate injuries.
A passenger, Troy A. Simmerock, 31, of Bonne Terre, was transported by Rock Township Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where he was treated for serious injuries.
Neither occupants reportedly were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
A third accident occurred Saturday on Route E resulting in injuries of one Bonne Terre resident.
According to the patrol, a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Justin L. Bennett, 31, of Bonne Terre, was driving southbound on Route E north of Primrose when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Bennet was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis where he was treated for moderate injuries.
According to the report, the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
