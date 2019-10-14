{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to three area accidents this weekend.

On Saturday at 1:45 p.m., in the 6000 block of Route Y, a 9-year-old juvenile from Troy was driving a 2006 Polaris Predator 90, ran into a fence post and overturned, according to the MSHP report.

The driver suffered moderate injuries and was flown by Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the report said.

At 2:09 p.m. Saturday, an eastbound 2002 Triumph Bonneville ridden by George S. Siede, 69, of Webster Groves, traveled off the left side of Route C near Moses Road in Washington County and overturned, according to MSHP.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The report showed Seide was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital and treated for moderate injuries. He was listed as wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Then on Sunday at 8:42 a.m., on Flat River Road north of Town and Country Trailer Park, a northbound 2001 Saturn SL driven by Kelley L. Farkas, 44, of Desloge, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Edna C. Arnold, 89, of Farmington.

According to the report, Farkas was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. She was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Arnold was transported by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with serious injuries. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments