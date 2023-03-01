The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported four area motorists were injured in three separate accidents between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the MSHP, a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by Devin D. Ray, 28, of Ironton, was traveling south Wednesday on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County when the truck traveled off the right side of the road, striking the 186.4 mile marker sign and the guardrail.

Ray, who was reported as wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

According to the report, the truck sustained moderate damage and was towed by Ives Towing.

In a Tuesday afternoon accident, a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by 44-year-old Jason D. Underwood of Park Hills was stopped in traffic on Highway 8 east of Route Z. Underwood was preparing to turn left when a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Shalyn D. Ladd, 29, of Park Hills, reportedly failed to observe the stopped traffic. The MSHP said the front of the car struck the rear of the SUV.

Underwood was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and he sustained minor injuries. He was taken by a private conveyance to Parkland Health Center South.

The SUV sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene, the car received extensive damage and was towed by Marler’s Towing.

Also on Tuesday, a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by 68-year-old Julia A. Martin of Ironton was southbound on Highway H three miles north on Winona in Shannon County when the SUV reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and went airborne.

The report states the SUV landed, impacted the ground, and begun sliding before overturning. The SUV ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and came to a final rest.

Neither Martin nor passenger John M. Martin, 81, of Ironton, were reported to be wearing a seat belt. She sustained moderate damage while John received serious injuries, and both were transported to Cox South by Mercy Ambulance.

According to the MSHP, the SUV is totaled and was towed by Gentleman Jim’s.