Four injured in separate weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has reported three accidents over the weekend that resulted in injuries to four people.

On Friday at 6:24 p.m. on Highway CC in Washington County, a 2016 Yamaha Viking UTV driven by Jeremiah Mansfield, 39, of Blackwell, was traveling in the southbound lane approaching a curve toward the right. The report states Mansfield overcorrected and the UTV traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

According to the report, Mansfield received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance. Mansfield was not wearing a seat belt, according to the MSHP.

The UTV received extensive damage and was left at the scene, the report states.

Early Saturday morning, on Chat Road in Leadington south of Maple Street, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Leon Spoon, 33, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was traveling south on Chat Road before traveling off the right side of the roadway. The report states the Trailblazer returned to the road before overturning.

Two occupants, Stephanie Feltz, 30, and a 2-year-old juvenile, both of Rockford, Illinois, reportedly received moderate injuries. The juvenile was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance, and Feltz was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. The report states no one was wearing a seat belt.

The Trailblazer is totaled, according to the report, and was towed by Marler’s Towing.

At 8:25 p.m. Saturday on Highway 8 in Crawford County, five miles east out of Steelville, a 2013 Honda Accord driven by Ronald Gartner, 52, of Farmington, was traveling east when Gartner attempted to avoid an object in the road. The Accord traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the report.

Gartner was wearing a seat belt and refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries, the patrol states.

The Honda Accord received extensive damage, and was taken away by Chris & Sons.