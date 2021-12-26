Four injured in Park Hills accident

Four people were injured during a three-vehicle accident involving a fire truck on Main Street in Park Hills Saturday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 2006 Ford F-350 fire truck "was running in an emergency capacity" and driven by Conner Brown, 23, of Bonne Terre. The truck entered the intersection at Main Street and Flat River Drive, failing to yield to a 2017 Ford Taurus, driven by Bonnie Hartley, 53, of Park Hills. The collision reportedly occurred at 7:49 p.m.

The report states that the front of the Ford Taurus struck the truck's passenger side, which caused the car to rotate clockwise. The driver's side of Taurus then struck the fire truck's rear. The truck continued, and the vehicle's front hit the front of a 2014 GMC Arcadia driven west by 52-year-old Julia Moss of Park Hills. The impact reportedly forced the GMC backward off the south side of the road.

The MSHP reports that a passenger riding in the Taurus, 73-year-old Delores Bloomquist of Park Hills, received moderate injuries in the crash. The woman was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

Brown, along with his two passengers, 54-year-old Brian Gallagher of Park Hills and 20-year-old Anthony Ratliff of Bonne Terre, sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to the report. Brown and Gallagher were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, while Ratliff was not. No other injuries were listed in the MSHP report.

The report states that all four injured patients were transported to Parkland Hospital by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

According to the report, damage to the fire truck was listed as moderate, the Taurus was extensively damaged, and the GMC was totaled.

