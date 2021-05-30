 Skip to main content
Four injured in two crashes Saturday
Four injured in two crashes Saturday

MSHP

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Saturday.

According to patrol reports, at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Trustin R. Williams, 38, of Farmington, was traveling westbound on US 67 at Route DD in a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 when he failed to yield and struck the front left of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven southbound by Michael R. Kinneman, 66, of Farmington. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Williams reportedly received moderate injuries and Kinneman received minor injuries. Both were transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District. 

In a separate accident Saturday at 4:10 p.m., a 2021 Yamaha XTR driven by James E. Pope, 60, of Park Hills, was traveling southbound on Route B south of Pierce Road in Washington County when MSHP reports he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Pope was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County EMS with moderate injuries.

The report says Vicki L. Pope, 55, of Park Hills, was an occupant and received serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South via Washington County EMS. 

