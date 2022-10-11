 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Four injured in two crashes

  • 0
WEB CRASH
File

Two accidents led to four injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Washington County led to two people being treated for injuries.

According to MSHP, at 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 21 and 47, a 1992 Ford F150 driven by Jonathan E. Jones, 39, of Ironton, was traveling southbound on Highway 21 when a northbound 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a juvenile, 16, of Cadet failed to yield and turned left into the path of Jones.

Jones’ vehicle began to skid and the front bumper struck the right rear quarter panel of the juvenile’s vehicle and then traveled off the road. The juvenile’s vehicle then rotated and traveled off the road where the rear left quarter panel struck the right front bumper of a 2007 Saturn Outlook driven by Randolf G. Carver, 57, of Cadet, parked in the entrance to parking lot.

People are also reading…

Jones and a passenger in the juvenile’s vehicle, Judy A. Faulkner, 67, of Cadet, were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Hospital with moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, on Monday at 12:15 p.m. in St. Francois County, a 1987 Ford F150 driven by Daniele Ravanelli, 67, of Piedmont was traveling southbound on US 67 at Roberts Lane when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Ravanelli suffered moderate injuries and a passenger, James L. Burke, 58, of Patterson, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

Two injured in four-car crash

Two injured in four-car crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in mo…

Man injured in accident

Man injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashcam video captures the moment airstrikes rained down in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News