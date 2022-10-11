Four injured in two crashes

Two accidents led to four injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Washington County led to two people being treated for injuries.

According to MSHP, at 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 21 and 47, a 1992 Ford F150 driven by Jonathan E. Jones, 39, of Ironton, was traveling southbound on Highway 21 when a northbound 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a juvenile, 16, of Cadet failed to yield and turned left into the path of Jones.

Jones’ vehicle began to skid and the front bumper struck the right rear quarter panel of the juvenile’s vehicle and then traveled off the road. The juvenile’s vehicle then rotated and traveled off the road where the rear left quarter panel struck the right front bumper of a 2007 Saturn Outlook driven by Randolf G. Carver, 57, of Cadet, parked in the entrance to parking lot.

Jones and a passenger in the juvenile’s vehicle, Judy A. Faulkner, 67, of Cadet, were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Hospital with moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, on Monday at 12:15 p.m. in St. Francois County, a 1987 Ford F150 driven by Daniele Ravanelli, 67, of Piedmont was traveling southbound on US 67 at Roberts Lane when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Ravanelli suffered moderate injuries and a passenger, James L. Burke, 58, of Patterson, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.