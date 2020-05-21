Four injured in Washington County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Potosi residents and two Ava residents were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Thursday morning on Highway 8 east of Ridgeway Road in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states a 1996 Ford F-350 driven by Joshua G. Gibson, 37, of Potosi, was being backed out of a private drive and was partially in the driving lane when a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven eastbound by Jordan L. Browne, 17, of Potosi, struck the vehicle. Browne's vehicle then crossed the center line and struck the front of a westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by William T. Lewis, 72, of Ava.

Browne was seriously injured and transported by Washington County Ambulance to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Passenger Caleb M. Browne, 26, of Potosi was moderately injured and transported by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Lewis suffered minor injuries and passenger Rita J. Lewis, 68, of Ava, was moderately injured. Both were wearing seat belts and were transported by ambulance to Washing County Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Gibson was not injured and the damage listed to his vehicle was none.

The damage to Browne's vehicle was listed as total and to Lewis' vehicle as moderate.

