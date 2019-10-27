{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to four area accidents this weekend.

According to the MSHP report, at 5:15 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old juvenile from Mineral Point was driving a 2002 Hyundai Accent southbound on Route P when she failed to yield and pulled out into the path of Richard P. Ikemeier, 62, of Fredericktown, who was driving his 2001 Ford F350 eastbound on Highway 8. 

The report states Ikemeier's vehicle struck the passenger side of the Hyundai Accent.

A 14-year-old juvenile passenger from Leadwood suffered moderate injuries and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center.

According to the report everyone involved was wearing their safety devices.

The patrol also reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday, Devin A. Radford, 19, of House Springs, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled across Old Highway 8 and struck a large rock.

MSHP reported passenger Cody L. Clubb, 21, of Park Hills, received serious injuries and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South. 

The report states Clubb was wearing his safety device and Radford was not. 

On Saturday at 7:45 a.m. the MSHP reported Linda D. Tiemann, 63 of Bonne Terre, was traveling eastbound on Highway 110, east of Upper Plattin Road, in a 2010 Audi A5 when she struck a deer.

Tiemann suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Valle Ambulance District. 

Then on Sunday at 2:15 p.m., on Route A four miles west of Marquand, a eastbound 2015 Kia Soul driven by Gary K. Blasingim, 22, of Marquand, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Alyssa P. Myers, 22, of Fredericktown.

According to the report, Blasingim was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries. She was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments