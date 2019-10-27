The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to four area accidents this weekend.
According to the MSHP report, at 5:15 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old juvenile from Mineral Point was driving a 2002 Hyundai Accent southbound on Route P when she failed to yield and pulled out into the path of Richard P. Ikemeier, 62, of Fredericktown, who was driving his 2001 Ford F350 eastbound on Highway 8.
The report states Ikemeier's vehicle struck the passenger side of the Hyundai Accent.
A 14-year-old juvenile passenger from Leadwood suffered moderate injuries and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center.
According to the report everyone involved was wearing their safety devices.
The patrol also reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday, Devin A. Radford, 19, of House Springs, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled across Old Highway 8 and struck a large rock.
You have free articles remaining.
MSHP reported passenger Cody L. Clubb, 21, of Park Hills, received serious injuries and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South.
The report states Clubb was wearing his safety device and Radford was not.
On Saturday at 7:45 a.m. the MSHP reported Linda D. Tiemann, 63 of Bonne Terre, was traveling eastbound on Highway 110, east of Upper Plattin Road, in a 2010 Audi A5 when she struck a deer.
Tiemann suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Valle Ambulance District.
Then on Sunday at 2:15 p.m., on Route A four miles west of Marquand, a eastbound 2015 Kia Soul driven by Gary K. Blasingim, 22, of Marquand, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Alyssa P. Myers, 22, of Fredericktown.
According to the report, Blasingim was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries. She was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.