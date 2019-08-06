The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two local accidents Monday.
A Fredericktown woman was seriously injured Monday at 4:15 p.m. in an accident on Route M in Madison County a mile south of County Road 306.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michelle B. Gipson, 26, of Fredericktown, was traveling southbound, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence and a tree.
Gipson was transported to Madison County Medical Center by ambulance where she was treated for serious injuries.
A passenger Harley Gipson, 7, of Fredericktown was also transported to Madison County Medical Center by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.
All occupants were reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Two St. Louis residents were injured in an accident in Washington County at about 5:15 p.m.
According to the patrol, a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffery P. Douglas, 58, of St. Louis, was driving northbound on Dug Out Road South of Arrowhead Road and traveled off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Douglas was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where he was treated for serious injuries. He was cited on charges of driving while intoxicated and assault in the second degree.
A passenger, Lisa M. Mowry, 45, of St. Louis, was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where she was treated for serious injuries.
Neither occupants reportedly were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
