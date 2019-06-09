{{featured_button_text}}
Four seriously injured in accident Friday

Three Potosi residents and one Lesterville resident are seriously injured as a result of a crash occurring Friday on Route P and Bates Creek Road.

 Submitted

Four people were seriously injured in a crash occurring Friday morning in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Michael Bower, 51, of Potosi, was traveling southbound on Route P when the vehicle slid sideways in the roadway, over-corrected, and ran off of the right side of the road where it overturned.

The accident occurred at 11:08 a.m. on Route P near Bates Creek Road.

Bower sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported to Washington Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District.

Bower had three passengers with him at the time of the accident.

Brandon Courtios, 41, of Potosi, and Tia Shy, 24, also of Potosi, were seriously injured in the accident and transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance District.

Also in the vehicle at the time of the crash was Christopher Quick, 22, of Lesterville. Quick also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Washington County Ambulance District.

According to the accident report, all four people involved in the accident were not wearing seat belts.

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments