{{featured_button_text}}

At about 9:55 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of an accident in the 1,000 of Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington.

Katie Roth, 26, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving westbound in a 2003 Honda Accord on Ste. Genevieve Avenue when she suffered a medical emergency and crossed the Farmington Sports Complex driveway and struck a fence and the rear of a school bus parked at the school district bus garage.

Roth was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries.

A passenger, Tristan Bennett, 11 months, was uninjured.

First responders were also called out Thursday at 8 p.m. when a 2010 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 39-year-old Farmington resident, headed eastbound on Karsch Boulevard, turned right into the parking lot at 1024 E. Karsch and collided with three other vehicles, according to Farmington Police.

The driver first collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic and moved the vehicle 2-3 parking spots.

The driver then struck a 2004 Jeep Liberty parked in front of NAPA Auto Parts, pushing it into the building, causing damage to its metal siding. The driver next struck a 2017 Ford Escape that was also parked in front of the building.

The driver sustained minor injuries, was treated by EMS on the scene and declined further treatment.

Upon further investigation, Farmington Police then cited the driver for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments