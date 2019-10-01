{{featured_button_text}}
Fredericktown man dies in motorcycle crash

A Fredericktown man was killed in a motorcycle collision with a dump truck Tuesday morning on the Highway 72 bypass in Fredericktown.

 Democrat News

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael Stearley, 65, of Fredericktown was killed in the accident which occurred at 7:27 a.m., on Highway 72 just west of Route OO.

According to the patrol report, the crash occurred as a 2002 Mack dump truck being driven north by Robert L. Long, 52, of Fredericktown, was attempting to make a left turn out of a private drive and traveled into the path of the 2013 Harley Davidson Road King, which Stearley was driving east.

Madison County Coroner Collin Follis pronounced Stearley dead at the scene.

The bypass was closed and traffic diverted as a result of the collision. It re-opened at 10:15 a.m.

Madison County EMS, the Fredericktown Fire Department, Fredericktown Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the accident.

