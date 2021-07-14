 Skip to main content
Fredericktown man seriously injured in accident
A Fredericktown man was airlifted to St. Louis after being seriously injured in an accident on County Road 504 on Tuesday night in Madison County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 9:20 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric J. Francis, 50, was traveling eastbound on County Road 504, two miles west of Fredericktown. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck several trees.

Francis, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Medical to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

