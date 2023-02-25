One man was flown to St. Louis after a Thursday evening crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

According to the report, at 6:55 p.m. at Highway 72 and City Lake Road in Fredericktown, a northbound 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by 71-year-old Oscar R. Robertson of Fredericktown pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Aaron B. Laferney, 42, of Bonne Terre.

Robertson, who the MSHP said was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was flow by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis; Laferney was unijured.

Both truck and car were reported as totaled according to the highway patrol and both were towed by D & D Towing out of Fredericktown.